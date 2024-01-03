Rhea Ripley reacts to the picture of The Rock holding her championship

The Rock stunned the wrestling world as he returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1. Following his appearance, The Great One was spotted backstage with Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Mami has also shared her response to the picture on social media.

The Rock was last seen on WWE programming back in September 2023. He came out on the red brand this Monday to interrupt Jinder Mahal. However, the Brahma Bull teased a showdown against his cousin Roman Reigns before laying out the Modern-Day Maharaja.

Following his return, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Hollywood star backstage, where he was seen holding Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship. Kelley posted the picture, which also caught Mami's attention.

The Eradicator responded in her typical way with some tumbler glass emojis. Check it out below:

WWE veteran explains why he would have The Rock defeat Roman Reigns

Fans are thrilled at the thoughts of a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns since the latter turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. The encounter was also teased by the Brahma Bull on RAW this week.

While many agree that The Tribal Chief should get the better of his cousin in their potential match, WWE veteran Vince Russo highlighted why he'd book the contrary.

"If I'm with the WWE, let’s be honest Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone]. The only way you start getting some audience back literally is if Rock's the champ, I mean, seriously, no question about it. If Rock is the champ and Rock is on TV, you are going to get viewers back. If that’s not the case Chris, you and I know this, we have been through this a million times, WrestleMania is going to be huge, Rock’s going to disappear after WrestleMania and we’re going to be right back where we started," Vince Russo said.

There are speculations that The Rock might face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Australia instead of WrestleMania 40, leaving the Tribal Chief open for a match against Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals. A title change is unlikely if that is indeed the case.