Charlotte Flair's sister shows off incredible physique; WWE star reacts

Charlotte Flair's sister has shown off her jacked physique on social media and a WWE Superstar has reacted. The promotion is currently on The Road to WrestleMania XL and tonight's edition of SmackDown will air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Popular podcast host Conrad Thompson is married to Charlotte's sister, Megan, and took to social media today to share a new picture of her. Thompson shared a photo of Megan looking jacked and you can check it out in his post below.

WWE RAW star Natalya reacted to the image by simply saying "damn!".

"Damn! 👏," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair remains one of the most popular stars on the roster but will not be in action at WrestleMania XL next month. She suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of Smackdown. The injury will force her to miss the Show of Shows and she is likely to be on the shelf for several more months.

Natalya suggests new WWE idea for Charlotte Flair

Natalya recently suggested an interesting idea for Charlotte Flair as a way to show fans a new side of her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last summer, Natalya praised Flair as a performer and noted that she is always trying to steal the show. The veteran suggested that Flair should become vulnerable on WWE television to show wrestling fans something they haven't seen before.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses. But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." she said. [1:16 – 1:38]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Charlotte Flair has already accomplished so much in her career as a WWE Superstar. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the former champion when she returns to action later this year.

