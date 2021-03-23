Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania status seemingly confirmed

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified 32 min ago
News

Charlotte Flair has been in the news recently for her absence from WWE TV and WWE removing her from the WrestleMania 37 poster. While there were rumors of heat between her and WWE, Flair took to Twitter to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting at home. With less than three weeks to go for WrestleMania 37, this announcement raised concerns over whether The Queen will miss The Show of Shows this year.

Now, Charlotte Flair's father and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has tweeted the following, wishing his daughter a speedy recovery. With him writing "WrestleMania will not be the same without The Queen", Ric Flair has seemingly also confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be missing WrestleMania.

Praying For A Speedy Recovery! You’ve Set The Bar So High. WrestleMania Will Not Be The Same Without The Queen! @MsCharlotteWWE

Charlotte Flair was rumored to challenge Asuka at WrestleMania 37

A few weeks ago, Charlotte Flair made her intentions clear to come after the RAW Women's Championship, currently held by Asuka. However, on the RAW after WWE Fastlane, Rhea Ripley made her debut and challenged Asuka for a match at WrestleMania 37 which the champion accepted, making the match official.

Charlotte Flair missing WrestleMania will be a massive blow for WWE. However, there are still a couple of weeks to go for the show, so anything can happen.

Published 23 Mar 2021, 22:05 IST
comments icon
WrestleMania 37 Ric Flair Charlotte Flair WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी