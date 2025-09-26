Charlotte Flair seemingly mocks her own tag team partner ahead of SmackDown

Charlotte Flair seemingly mocked her tag team partner ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will be the first edition of the blue brand following Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The unlikely duo captured the titles from The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2025.Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, USA Network's official Instagram account shared a video of Flair destroying Bliss's Lilly doll at Extreme Rules. Flair reacted to the post and hilariously joked that she hoped she didn't trigger her tag team partner. The veteran also seemingly mocked Bliss by adding a crying laughing emoji to her comment, and you can check out her message in the image below.&quot;I hope this post doesn’t trigger my tag partner 😂,&quot; she wrote.Flair reacted to her rivalry with Bliss today on social media. [Image credit: USA Network on Instagram]Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to a major injury and returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She emerged victorious but was unable to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.Charlotte Flair reacts to winning the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlamSmackDown star Charlotte Flair claimed that winning the Women's Tag Team Championships with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam was one of the best moments of her career.Speaking at the SummerSlam post-show, Flair noted that she was not sure if she was going to be at the PLE following her loss at WrestleMania 41. The veteran stated that she felt directionless following the loss at The Show of Shows, but her victory alongside Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam was one of the top moments of her time in WWE.&quot;Honestly, the 10 years I've been here, tonight felt like a top-three moment, I'm not just saying that. I didn't expect this or want this, and I didn't even think I was gonna be at SummerSlam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless,&quot; Flair said. [H/T: SEScoops]It will be fascinating to see which tag team challenges Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair next in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.