"I was very much directionless" - Charlotte Flair makes honest admission after WWE SummerSlam win

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The Queen made an honest admission after beating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on Night 1 of the second-biggest WWE premium live event of the year.

After failing to win the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41, Flair didn't know what to do and was lost in the shuffle. The same can be said for Bliss, who was not even booked on The Grandest Stage of Them All three months after returning from a long hiatus.

They found each other and, despite their differences, managed to earn a shot at The Judgment Day's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Little Miss Bliss got the win for their team after hitting Sister Abigail on Perez.

Speaking on the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Charlotte Flair felt that her win with Alexa Bliss was one of the biggest wins of her legendary career.

"Honestly, the 10 years I've been here, tonight felt like a top three moment, I'm not just saying that. I didn't expect this or want this, and I didn't even think I was gonna be at SummerSlam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless," Flair said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Check out the video below:

This is Charlotte Flair's second Tag Title reign, while Alexa Bliss is now a four-time Tag Champ. Flair previously teamed up with Asuka, while Bliss won tag gold with Nikki Cross twice, as well as The Empress of Tomorrow.

CM Punk mentions Charlotte Flair as one of his favorite parts of WWE: Unreal

In a recent appearance on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast before SummerSlam, CM Punk discussed one of his favorite parts of WWE: Unreal. While he didn't like the idea of giving away too much backstage information to the audience, Punk loved how the documentary series humanized stars like Charlotte Flair.

"My takeaway was, this was fantastic because you get to see somebody like Charlotte, and it humanizes her... (Fans) think they know us. I think this can kind of peel back the curtain a little bit to show you that like, 'No, man, like we have real human emotions. We're human beings just like everybody else. You probably don't know us the way you think you do.' And for somebody like Charlotte, I think who's a lot of the times grossly misunderstood, I think this kind of makes it softens her a little bit. You get to see Ashley instead of Charlotte."

Check out the video below:

Flair's return and win at the Royal Rumble was not received well, and her feud with Tiffany Stratton fell flat amid some personal shots on live television. Nevertheless, it seems like The Queen has found her footing again in her team-up with Alexa Bliss.

