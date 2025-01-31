Charlotte Flair sends a 3-word message to Stephanie McMahon after unexpected WWE announcement

WWE veteran Stephanie McMahon is back in the news again after the announcement of her new series that would air on ESPN+. Charlotte Flair, who will be featured in one of the episodes, sent an amazing message to McMahon.

McMahon has completely taken a back seat from pro wrestling in recent years as she decided to devote more time to her family. She briefly returned to the company's executive setup before resigning in 2023.

Stephanie has sporadically appeared on TV on special occasions and was recently interviewed by Pat McAfee and his crew. During the chat, McMahon revealed that 'Stephanie's Places' will debut on ESPN+, in partnership with WWE, and would involve her traveling the world and delving deeper into the lives of the wrestling superstars.

The show's preview featured Stephanie McMahon interacting with Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, the entire Bloodline, and Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte took to social media and reacted to the upcoming series by sharing a screenshot of herself and Stephanie McMahon. Flair sent a message to Stephanie, calling her the "Queen of Queens", cleverly referencing husband Triple H's moniker.

Charlotte Flair is preparing for a long-awaited WWE return

The women's division has seen the rise of new faces but Charlotte Flair's absence has undeniably been felt.

Flair has been missing from the ring for more than a year owing to a serious knee injury and for the first time in her career, has spent a long time on the sidelines with no championship glory to taste.

The Queen, however, is finally ready to return as she announced her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match. Charlotte Flair hasn't shown up on TV yet but addressed the fans on SmackDown and confirmed her participation in the Rumble through a vignette.

Flair's availability instantly makes her one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble and a former WWE personality is even confident she will win the match for the second time in her illustrious career. Charlotte is coming back and looks as motivated as ever to reclaim her spot at the top of the food chain.

