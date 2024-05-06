Charlotte Flair sends Andrade an emotional message in Paris after WWE Backlash

Charlotte Flair and Andrade recently visited France as part of WWE's tour of the country for Backlash 2024. The Queen has now posted an update on social media.

The couple has been together since February 2019 and they got married on May 27, 2022, in Mexico. Andrade was in AEW from 2021 to 2023. He returned to the global juggernaut for a second stint in January 2024.

Flair and Andrade were not part of WWE Backlash but were in France and had a really good time there. The couple shared several pictures from popular tourist spots like Place Charles-Bernard, Padlocks of Love, and Les Deux Plateaux. They also visited Champagne, a region famous for its wine.

In a recent Instagram post, The Queen wrote the following:

"D A N C E F I R S T T H I N K L A T E R."

Flair also sent an emotional message in French to the former United States Champion.

"Je t'aime," which translates to 'I Love You' in English.

Charlotte Flair is out of action due to a knee injury she suffered in December 2023. She underwent surgery in January and has been recovering ever since. The Queen has posted numerous updates about her progress on social media and continues to rehab her surgically repaired knee.

On the other hand, Andrade was not on the Backlash card. He'll get a fresh start on SmackDown after he was drafted by general manager Nick Aldis. He might run into Legado Del Fantasma, with the Latino World Order having its own issues on Monday Night RAW.

Ric Flair shares an update on Charlotte Flair's recovery

Charlotte Flair was given a nine-month recovery period following her knee surgery in January. Many fans are anticipating her return sometime later this year, but it seems like she's ahead of schedule, according to her father and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy was on Busted Open recently and was asked about Charlotte's recovery. Ric shared that his daughter was ahead of her schedule and was doing great in rehab. However, he also pointed out that the former champion was not going to return until she was completely fit.

"She's so far ahead now in this rehab, but she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she's gotta follow doctor's dues and orders. And it's got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels. To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she's got to be at a hundred percent," Ric said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Charlotte Flair's current knee injury is the first long-term injury of her career. She has been among WWE's most dependable performers for more than a decade.