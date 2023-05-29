Charlotte Flair sends best wishes to newly crowned champion after major WWE show

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair congratulated Tiffany Stratton on becoming the new WWE NXT Women's Champion at the Battleground show.

In case you missed it, NXT's resident Buff Barbie Doll defeated Roxanne Perez in last week's semifinal. Lyra Valkyria, on the other side, defeated Cora Jade in the first semifinal, resulting in Jade receiving a cut due to an apparent botch during their bout.

Tonight at Battleground, the two women squared off in their first-ever singles bout for the NXT Women's Championship. At the event, Valkyria and Stratton delivered an outstanding performance.

There was some fantastic narrative with Lyra's leg, which was damaged by Cora Jade a couple of weeks ago. After continuously targeting Lyra Valkyria's leg throughout the match, Stratton ultimately upset her with a massive moonsault.

The 14-time women's world champion seemed head over heels for the 24-year-old WWE star's performance. Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and gave Tiffany Stratton best wishes on becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.

"Congratulations woman!" - Charlotte Flair wrote.

You can check out The Queen's tweet below:

A few days ago, the NXT standout expressed her desire to face the 14-time women's world champion. It's unclear whether Flair will return to WWE programming and challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT championship.

What did you think of Stratton vs. Valkyria's bout at NXT Battleground?

