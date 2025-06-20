Charlotte Flair sends bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair delivered a bold message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran returned to action in the Women's Royal Rumble match after missing over a year due to injury.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Flair took to social media to make a bold claim. The former champion suggested that she could do whatever she wanted and claimed that she had a permit to do so by sharing an image of a handwritten note. You can check it out in the image below.

"It’s ok… I have a permit," she wrote.

Flair competed in a Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring match last week on SmackDown against Alexa Bliss, Candice LeRae, and Alba Fyre. Alexa Bliss picked up the victory and will be squaring off against Asuka tonight on the blue brand in the semifinals of the tournament.

Vince Russo reacts to Charlotte Flair's loss last week on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair being eliminated from the Queen of the Ring tournament last Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Flair had Alba Fyre locked in the Figure Eight last week, but Bliss stole the victory by hitting Candice LeRae with a Sister Abigail at the same time. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the company's booking and suggested that both Flair and Bliss should have won the match at the same time to extend their rivalry.

"Alexa Bliss has one of the girls pinned, and Charlotte Flair has Alba Fyre in a submission. Rudy Charles is the referee, and Rudy's looking. All of a sudden, Rudy counts one, two, three, and after the three, Alba Fyre tapped out. Now, from a writing point of view, this makes absolutely no sense, because they are doing an angle with Alexa and Charlotte. It should have been the pin and tap out simultaneously, because that would have prolonged it, and them two would have had a match."

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Charlotte Flair moving forward on SmackDown.

