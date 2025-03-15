Charlotte Flair sends a brutal message to Tiffany Stratton after she was attacked on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are headed for a championship clash at WWE WrestleMania 41. Following their brutal brawl on last night's SmackDown, The Queen taunted The Buff Barbie.

On the March 14, 2025, installment of the blue brand in Barcelona, Spain, Flair wrestled B-Fab in a one-on-one match. In the end, The Dirtiest Diva in the Game secured the victory by forcing her opponent to submit to the Figure 8 Leglock. However, after the match, Flair refused to release the hold, prompting the reigning WWE Women's Champion to intervene and make the save.

Then, Tiffany Stratton and The Queen engaged in a fierce brawl, so intense that security and officials were unable to contain them. During a Miz TV segment, the chaos escalated when The Center of the Universe jumped from the top of the TitanTron, taking out both Charlotte Flair and numerous security personnel.

WWE, via X (formerly Twitter), bestowed the title "new queen in town" upon Stratton. Charlotte Flair subsequently mocked the 25-year-old star's designation, implying it was a mere cheap copy.

"Looks like this 'New Queen' came from Temu 🤭," she wrote.

Check out the 14-time Women's World Champion's tweet below:

WWE legend sends message after Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton brawled on SmackDown

After over a year away from in-ring competition, The Queen made a massive return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She emerged victorious in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match, earning the right to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans were captivated by the intense brawl between the two female superstars on SmackDown last night, even with some noticeable botches during the segment. On X, Triple H promoted the WWE Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, stating that they would settle the score in the ring in just five weeks.

"5 weeks until #WrestleMania…" he wrote.

Only time will tell whether The Buff Barbie retains her title or The Queen becomes a 15-time World Champion in Las Vegas.

