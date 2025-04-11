Charlotte Flair sends a cryptic message aimed at John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair and John Cena will compete in their respective WWE world championship matches at WrestleMania 41. On Instagram, Flair sent a cryptic message reacting to Cena's post.

Flair was involved in a heated exchange with Tiffany Stratton on last week's SmackDown. The two took personal digs at each other, with Stratton referencing Flair's recent divorce with Andrade. The Queen fired back by claiming that Stratton's partner and current WWE Superstar, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

On Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Flair. The latter reacted by commenting with an hourglass emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Flair's Instagram comment on Cena's post:

Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has the opportunity to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

JBL discussed Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment from WWE SmackDown

JBL discussed Charlotte Flair's segment with Tiffany Stratton from last week's WWE SmackDown. He called out some of the fans, labeling them "hypocrites."

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated the following:

"I love the hypocrites out there who say, 'We need it to look more like a shoot' - and then when they don't know if it is a shoot or not, they say, 'Someone should be be fired over this'. You can't have it both ways. You want it entertaining? You want it personal? You want it where you can't see through it? This may be 100% shoot, I have no idea if it is or not, it looks like it probably is - so what? It's something that created interest. People are gonna be very interested in this match now."

Flair will challenge Stratton in hopes of winning her 15th WWE world championship. The Queen can end Stratton's first reign as champion on the main roster.

