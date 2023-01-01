Charlotte Flair sends an emotional message after returning to WWE on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted a heartfelt message on Twitter after making her return to the company on SmackDown.

The Queen returned to action on the blue brand this week after being on the sidelines for months. She immediately went after Ronda Rousey and defeated the Baddest Woman on the Planet in an impromptu match to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After last night's huge victory, Charlotte took to Twitter to send a message to the fans. She thanked the WWE Universe for a warm welcome back and promised to give it her all.

"Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year!"

You can check out her tweet below:

Bill Apter commented on Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time. She kickstarted her 14th world title reign on SmackDown after defeating Rousey in a quick match.

The Queen was last seen in action at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year where she lost the title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. She was then written off TV programming with an injury angle, which was the kayfabe reason to give her time off for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte's return to the squared circle caught fans by surprise as many didn't expect her to win the title on her first night back. Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter also shared his thoughts on the shocking moment:

"Tonight proves that you can never predict what will happen in pro wrestling. Charlotte shocked the [WWE] universe by winning the SmackDown Women's Title in an unscheduled but official brawl," Apter said.

Charlotte Flair's return provided a much-needed boost to the SmackDown Women's division, which has been looking lackluster over the last few months. However, one can expect Ronda Rousey to go after the Queen to reclaim the gold. The two women will likely have a match at Royal Rumble.

