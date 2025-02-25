Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to her father

Charlotte Flair has created her own name within the WWE Universe. The multi-time champion was criticized from day one as many dismissed her because of who her famous father is: Ric Flair. Millions of fans follow the legendary father-daughter duo on social media for a glimpse at real-life such as today's special message from Charlotte to Ric.

The Flairs have been polarizing figures in their own individual careers, and after almost 13 years with WWE, it seems Ric and Charlotte have not let the negativity of the industry, and certain storylines, get in the way of the family dynamic. The 17-time World Champion is celebrating his 76th birthday today, just 40 days before his 14-time World Champion daughter turns 39.

The Queen is helping the WWE Universe celebrate The Nature Boy's birthday. She took to X to send a special message to Dad, signing it as Winky. Charlotte, who recently addressed critics of the Flair name, included a throwback photo from childhood:

"Happy Birthday Dad. Thank you for everything! Love you as big as the sky [heart hands x 4] - Winky," Charlotte Flair wrote with the photo below.

Charlotte is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Stratton has stated many times that Flair was the reason she got into pro wrestling.

Charlotte Flair trains with familiar WWE faces

Charlotte Flair is back in action after a year-plus hiatus. The Queen won the Royal Rumble in her first match back.

In another sign of Flair working with up-and-coming talents, the veteran took to X this past week to reveal a training session at Flatbacks Wrestling School. She shared the following in-ring photo with Kiana James, Peyton Royce, Maxxine Dupri, and Xia Li.

Flair has been training at Flatbacks for a few months now. The school in Apopka, FL is owned by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze.

