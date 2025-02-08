Charlotte Flair has perfect reaction to claims that she’s only famous because of her name

Charlotte Flair is a WWE Original, viewed by many as the most successful wrestler from her era. Despite her abilities, and the success she's earned, Flair still has countless critics who believe that she is undeserving. The second-generation superstar just fired back at a troll who tried to diminish her career and who she was.

The Queen is Ric Flair's youngest of two daughters. Three months before turning 8, Charlotte made her wrestling debut at WCW Starrcade 1993 in her father's vignette. The Nature Boy's legendary career has undoubtedly opened doors for his daughter, but despite her accomplishments, the multi-time champion still has to defend herself against critics who say she owes her success to her last name.

Flair took to X (fka Twitter) earlier today with a backstage clip and quote from Paris Hilton to tout her greatness, declaring that some girls are just born with gold in their veins. A fan responded, claiming Charlotte just happened to be born with "the right second name," followed by a grimacing face emoji. The two-time Royal Rumble winner fired back dismissing the troll and said she loves her last name.

"I bet you thought you ate with this 🤣 I LOVE my name," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Ric trained Charlotte some, but most of her in-ring learning came from Sara Del Rey and other WWE Performance Center coaches, and ex-WCW star Lodi. After inking her developmental deal in May 2012 with the Stamford-based promotion, The Queen trained under the fellow North Carolinian and ex-Raven's Flock member before NXT.

Charlotte Flair set for WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will feature Royal Rumble fallout and Charlotte Flair's first blue brand appearance since December 2023. Below is the current lineup:

Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown;

Jey Uso appears live;

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Piper Niven vs. Bianca Belair;

Piper Niven vs. Bianca Belair; Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae;

Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae; Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.

The winner of the Men's Triple Threat qualifier will join John Cena and CM Punk as confirmed entrants for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Bliss vs. LeRae and Niven vs. Belair winners will join Liv Morgan as confirmed Women's Chamber entrants.

Monday's RAW will feature qualifiers Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, while Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez are set for the following edition of the red brand.

