WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown! Cody Rhodes set for major segment with controversial name; Fallout from Royal Rumble

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 07, 2025 14:43 GMT

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's show should be a big one, as it deals with the fallout from the 2025 Royal Rumble. It should also feature the SmackDown returns of The Street Profits, who shockingly interfered during the Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Tag Team Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Additionally, controversial Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

The following has been promoted for tonight:

- Jey Uso will appear to confront Cody Rhodes.
- Charlotte Flair will go face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton.
- And more!

Be sure to return at 8 PM EST as we break down everything that's happening on tonight's show. The Road to WrestleMania has begun, so interest should be at an all-time high.
