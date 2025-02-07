WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown! Cody Rhodes set for major segment with controversial name; Fallout from Royal Rumble

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's show should be a big one, as it deals with the fallout from the 2025 Royal Rumble. It should also feature the SmackDown returns of The Street Profits, who shockingly interfered during the Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Tag Team Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Additionally, controversial Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. The following has been promoted for tonight: - Jey Uso will appear to confront Cody Rhodes. - Charlotte Flair will go face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton. - And more! Be sure to return at 8 PM EST as we break down everything that's happening on tonight's show. The Road to WrestleMania has begun, so interest should be at an all-time high.
