Charlotte Flair shares bold Paris Hilton message ahead of key WWE return

Charlotte Flair is back in WWE action after an injury hiatus of more than one year. The comeback has not been perfect, as Flair's divorce from Andrade has made the headlines, and she was met with loud boos for her RAW return. With important happenings set for the Road to WrestleMania 41, Charlotte is sharing a look from backstage and a message of confidence for fans and the locker room.

The Queen returned to action in the Women's Royal Rumble, winning the match to secure her title shot at WrestleMania 41. Flair returned to RAW on Monday but was surprisingly met with boos, then returned to NXT the following night. While trying to decide the champion she will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the 38-year-old is set to make her SmackDown return on tonight's show after more than one year away from the brand.

Flair took to X today to share a message with the WWE Universe, which appears to be a quote from entertainer Paris Hilton. The final Divas Champion included a backstage clip that shows her in a dress, walking with heels and a beverage.

"Some girls are just born with gold in their veins [glowing star emoji]," Charlotte Flair wrote with the video below.

Flair entered The Rumble at #27 and eliminated Roxanne Perez to win at 15:04. She also eliminated Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven. Charlotte also won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2020.

Charlotte Flair returning to WWE SmackDown

WWE began airing Charlotte Flair's return vignettes on SmackDown several weeks back ahead of Royal Rumble, but now she will return to the show for her first appearance since the injury in December 2023. Below is the current lineup for tonight:

Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown

Jey Uso will appear live

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to continue

Advertised by arena and WWE: Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight is rumored for tonight's SmackDown. The episode will air live from FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

