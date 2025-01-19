Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to popular WWE star amid return speculation

Charlotte Flair shared a heartfelt interaction with a popular WWE Superstar on social media today. The veteran last competed on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

R-Truth is a popular star on WWE RAW. Today, the veteran is celebrating his 53rd birthday. Flair wished Truth a Happy Birthday and shared a picture of them posing together.

"Happy birthday, @RonKillings! Hope your day is amazing!" she wrote.

R-Truth thanked Flair for her birthday message, and she reacted with a heart emoji, as seen in the post below.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2023 during a singles match against Asuka and still has not returned to action. However, a vignette was shown this past Friday night on the blue brand, teasing her return to the ring.

Major WWE star sends warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of her return to the company

Rhea Ripley recently delivered a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of her return to the ring.

The Eradicator defeated Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW to capture the Women's World Championship. Ripley also defeated Flair at WrestleMania 39 and believes she could beat the veteran again.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Ripley sent a warning to Charlotte ahead of her return to action. The 28-year-old boasted about her victory over Flair at The Show of Shows and vowed to beat her again down the line.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [From 02:09 – 02:23]

You can check out the interview below:

Charlotte Flair has been regularly updating fans on social media as she works her way back to the ring. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Flair moving forward and whether she will make an appearance during next month's Women's Royal Rumble match.

