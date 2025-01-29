Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to WWE official ahead of Royal Rumble return

By Robert Lentini
Jan 29, 2025
[Image credits: WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair sent a heartfelt message to a WWE official today on social media ahead of her return to action. Flair will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

WWE official Jessika Carr took to social media today to discuss her fitness journey and admitted she was lost when she first started. She wondered if fans had any questions about their health, as seen in the post below.

"I’ve been on my fitness and health journey for over 15 years at this point. I remember how lost and confused I was when I started. What questions do you have about fitness, health, fat loss, muscle gain, nutrition? I’m always learning, but want to help too where I can," she wrote.
Charlotte Flair reacted to Carr's post and sent her a heartwarming message.

"Keep killing it woman 🫶🏻🦋🩷💎," responded Flair.

The Women's Royal Rumble match will be The Queen's first bout since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, during a singles match against Asuka.

WWE star Rhea Ripley sends warning to Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley recently delivered a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of her return to the ring.

Ripley captured the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW on Netflix. The Eradicator successfully defended the title against Nia Jax this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the 28-year-old boasted about her victory over Flair at WrestleMania 39. Ripley claimed that she was better than ever and would defeat the 38-year-old again if they had another match.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [2:09 – 2:23]

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie recently pitched squaring off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
