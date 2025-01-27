3 things that will happen if Charlotte Flair wins the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match

After nearly 14 months off, Charlotte Flair will return to WWE. She declared for the Women's Royal Rumble match, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, this Saturday, February 1.

Not only that, but The Queen appears to be among the favorites to win the Rumble match and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. With that in mind, we take a look at three things that could happen should Charlotte Flair win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#3. She will become a world champion at WrestleMania 41

If WWE Creative has picked Charlotte to win the Women's Rumble match, it means that is very likely that she will become a world champion at WrestleMania 41.

A year ago, the winners of the respective Rumble matches went on to become champions at 'Mania, as Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship, while Cody Rhodes finished his story after beating Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Thus, it could be safe to assume that The Queen will dethrone either Tiffany Stratton or Rhea Ripley to become the world champion for a record 15th time in her WWE career.

#2. Charlotte Flair will re-ignite her feud with Rhea Ripley

Before her injury, The Queen had a feud with Rhea Ripley. The two had even faced each other at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 for the SmackDown Women's Championship, with The Eradicator claiming the title.

Fast forward to today, Rhea Ripley kept the title for a year before being forced to vacate it due to an injury. Now, she has re-claimed it and with her rivalry with Liv Morgan being over, she is in search of the next challenger, after defeating Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The two top female stars would re-ignite their feud, which would also mean not only a title match at WrestleMania 41 but that Charlotte could leave SmackDown and join the RAW roster, becoming part of WWE's new era, with the move to Netflix.

#1. She will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton has done a great job on SmackDown, 12 months after becoming part of the blue brand. The reigning WWE Women's Champion became Ms. Money in the Bank back in the summer and went on to claim her first-ever major title in her WWE career.

Tiffany also did a great job as a heel, but it is unclear if she will maintain that persona in a feud with Charlotte Flair, who thrived as a heel. On that occasion, Stratton would turn face, with The Queen returning to the blue brand as a heel.

Given the talent of the two stars, it would be a dream match, as Tiffany Stratton has been one of the top stars of WWE's new generation, while The Queen is a WWE legend and future Hall of Famer.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what the WWE Creative plans for Charlotte Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble in her first appearance since December 2023.

