Charlotte Flair sends important message ahead of WarGames match at Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair had an important message for the fans and her opponents ahead of WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair has been involved in a feud with Damage CTRL ever since IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

She has since been on a mission to win back the title, and has found help in Bianca Belair and Shotzi who also have a bone to pick with Damage CTRL. This rivalry has since resulted in IYO challenging Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi to find a fourth partner and fight them in a WarGames match against her team.

Joining them in the fight against Damage CTRL was their old rival Becky Lynch who showed up on SmackDown last week to indicate that she was the fourth member of Flair's team. Now, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has taken to social media to let everyone know that she is getting ready for WarGames.

"Getting ready for #WarGames," tweeted Flair.

Check out her tweet here.

Becky Lynch broke her silence after joining Charlotte Flair's team at Survivor Series

Becky Lynch is quite familiar with Damage CTRL as she had spent the better part of the past year feuding with Bayley and her stable. They feuded for months in various matches.

Hence, Flair had possibly called up Lynch to be a part of her team given her extensive history with Damage CTRL in the past. This could mean that Lynch might renew her rivalry with her former best friend after WWE Survivor Series. After she was added to the WarGames match, Lynch broke her silence on social media.

"Duty calls!! #WarGames @WWE," wrote Lynch.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Given the tense history between Flair and Lynch, it will be interesting to see if they will be able to coexist at WWE Survivor Series.

What do you make of Becky Lynch being added to the WarGames match? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.