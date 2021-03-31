Charlotte Flair sends a message to The Bella Twins following WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE filmed the Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2020 earlier today, and photos and other details of the taped show have already surfaced on the internet.

The Bella Twins are officially WWE Hall of Famers, and Nikki and Brie have also been spotted with their HOF rings. Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to send a heartwarming congratulatory message to the newest inductees.

The most prolific women's champion in WWE history credited The Bella Twins for ushering in a new generation of female wrestlers. Flair incidentally faced The Bella Twins when she was called up to the main roster, and The Queen recalled being awestruck by the tag team's entrance.

Flair said that the Twins looked like stars, and she learned a lot from working with Nikki and Brie.

Here's Charlotte Flair's Instagram post, which was also accompanied by a few photos:

Congratulations Nikki and Brie @thenikkibella @thebriebella . I can't emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted. I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping in that moment what it meant to be a star. They have opened doors for generations to come, and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies ❤️🙏🏻 #fearless #briemode

Charlotte Flair's WWE status

Charlotte Flair has not been seen on WWE TV ever since she tested positive for COVID-19. The former WWE Women's Champion was, however, present backstage at this week's RAW.

Andrade's recent revelations about Charlotte Flair's false pregnancy diagnosis have increased speculation regarding her status. Charlotte Flair's team also issued a statement clarifying Andrade's comments.

Charlotte Flair’s camp have reached out to me with a statement to provide context for Andrade’s comments about her pregnancy tests. pic.twitter.com/ZRxBpAHqzd — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

The original plan was to have Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, Flair has endured a tough month, and Rhea Ripley has since replaced her in the WrestleMania title match.

As noted, several rumors have been floating online regarding WWE's creative plans for Flair. While some believe that WWE could add her to the RAW Women's title match, there has also been speculation about Flair's possible entry into the SmackDown Women's Championship scene.

Will Charlotte Flair wrestle at WrestleMania 37? If yes, how would you book her in the current scheme of things?