Charlotte Flair sends a message after Triple H reportedly makes the call to release former champion from WWE

It's been a whirlwind of emotions over the last 24 hours, following the announcement of not one, but two beloved current WWE stars' departures. Among them was SmackDown's Superstar R-Truth. He just received a heartwarming message from Charlotte Flair.

R-Truth sent shockwaves through the wrestling world last night when he announced that WWE had released him. He will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion upon the expiration of his contract, the date of which is currently unknown.

The reason WWE decided not to renew his contract is said to be because of the new additions coming to the main roster, with these impending departures reportedly paving the way for them.

Rumor has it that Triple H made the call to let go of R-Truth and Carlito. Both men have since been receiving an outpouring of love and support from many fans and colleagues. The latest to do so is Charlotte Flair, who shared a touching post a little while ago.

The Queen took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share throwback pictures with R-Truth, with a caption reading:

"Thank you for everything @Ronkillings 🫂 Day 1 ❤️."

Given the ongoing fan outrage, it remains to be seen if R-Truth will be brought back on television for a proper sendoff.

