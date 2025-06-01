WWE Universe left in utter disbelief as R-Truth gets released by the company

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but R-Truth's time as a WWE Superstar has come to an end. This heartbreaking news has left some fans in utter disbelief.

Just a little while ago, the 53-year-old legend took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that he has been released by the company. In a heartfelt tweet, he thanked fans for their constant support and love over the years.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the SmackDown Superstar will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion when his deal is up, though the exact date of his contract expiry is currently unknown.

R-Truth was most recently seen in action on SmackDown this week, where he lost to JC Mateo in a singles match. His last big feud came against none other than his childhood hero, John Cena.

The two men slugged it out at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Cena came out victorious.

This brings the curtain down on his second stint with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, which lasted nearly 17 years.

His sudden announcement has caused a stir on social media and among wrestlers across various promotions, with some fans thinking his tweet was a joke due to R-Truth's comedic nature. Meanwhile, other people have expressed their disappointment over WWE's decision to let him go.

Check out some of the reactions below:

There's no word on what R-Truth will do next. Will he continue to wrestle elsewhere? Or have fans seen the last of him in the squared circle? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

