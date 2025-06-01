  • home icon
  • WWE
  • R-Truth
  • WWE Universe left in utter disbelief as R-Truth gets released by the company

WWE Universe left in utter disbelief as R-Truth gets released by the company

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:05 GMT
R-Truth (Image Credits: wwe.com)
R-Truth (Image Credits: wwe.com)

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but R-Truth's time as a WWE Superstar has come to an end. This heartbreaking news has left some fans in utter disbelief.

Ad

Just a little while ago, the 53-year-old legend took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that he has been released by the company. In a heartfelt tweet, he thanked fans for their constant support and love over the years.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the SmackDown Superstar will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion when his deal is up, though the exact date of his contract expiry is currently unknown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

R-Truth was most recently seen in action on SmackDown this week, where he lost to JC Mateo in a singles match. His last big feud came against none other than his childhood hero, John Cena.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The two men slugged it out at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Cena came out victorious.

This brings the curtain down on his second stint with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, which lasted nearly 17 years.

Ad

His sudden announcement has caused a stir on social media and among wrestlers across various promotions, with some fans thinking his tweet was a joke due to R-Truth's comedic nature. Meanwhile, other people have expressed their disappointment over WWE's decision to let him go.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

There's no word on what R-Truth will do next. Will he continue to wrestle elsewhere? Or have fans seen the last of him in the squared circle? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications