Charlotte Flair sends nonchalant message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, much to the chagrin of WWE fans. Despite her exceptional in-ring ability, Charlotte is often cited as an over-pushed wrestler.

Nevertheless, The Queen is set to lock horns with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Her triumphant babyface return was met with boos, forcing the company to turn her heel. This automatically turned Stratton into a babyface, leading her to team up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the Elimination Chamber to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Taking to X/Twitter, Charlotte Flair seems to have taken a shot at fans, claiming she has no desire to change anybody's opinion of her. All she cares about is her work, and that's that.

"I do my work, I go home," The Queen's message read.

Although Tiffany Stratton's babyface turn may have been the result of Charlotte's reception from fans, a WWE legend feels The Buff Barbie's push is forced.

What does Tiffany Stratton have in store for Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown?

On the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Charlotte wrestled Asuka when she got injured. She spent the next whole year recovering. Flair wrestled her first match on the blue brand last week since her bout with The Empress of Tomorrow. After defeating B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton came out to save B-Fab from The Queen.

The wrestlers involved have picked up the intensity. WrestleMania 41 marks their first match. For Stratton, it's her debut on The Showcase of The Immortals against the woman who inspired her to become a professional wrestler.

On the other end of the spectrum is Charlotte Flair, known to deliver when the light shines bright in high-profile situations. Her win-loss track record is impeccable, especially when the world title is involved. Interestingly, she has only three championship wins from breaking her father's and John Cena's records in WWE.

Who would end up with the Women's Title in this rivalry? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

