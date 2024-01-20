Charlotte Flair sends a one-word message to Kayla Braxton

The 14-time Women's World Champion Charlotte Flair recently sent a message to WWE personality Kayla Braxton.

The Queen is currently out of active in-ring competition after she suffered a serious injury during her match with Damage CTRL's Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023.

Flair is expected to be on the road to recovery for almost nine months. But the star has already started getting back to training just 12 days after her successful knee surgery.

Kayla Braxton currently serves as the backstage interviewer on Friday Night SmackDown. She shared a post on Instagram for the WWE Universe to prepare for last night's blue show.

In response to the SmackDown's backstage interviewer, Charlotte Flair shared a one-word message.

"Beautiful," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of The Queen's comment below:

Flair's reply to Braxton.

Ric Flair made a bold claim about Charlotte Flair's WWE return

The 16-time World Champion made an interesting claim about The Queen's in-ring return following her injury. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's recovery process is under Dr. Dugan's observation.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair mentioned that Dr. Dugan claimed Charlotte Flair would probably return to the ring faster than the recommended recovery time due to her resilience.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Ric Flair is signed to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but does not miss watching the weekly show of the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion manages to make her WWE return before nine months.

What did you think of Charlotte Flair's reply to Kayla Braxton? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.