Charlotte Flair sends three word message to Paul Heyman following RAW

Charlotte Flair recently sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman following the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The WrestleMania weekend was a mixed bag for The Wiseman. The 58-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday. But The Tribal Chief lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a highly acclaimed contest on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair took to X/Twitter earlier today to share a backstage picture of herself standing alongside Heyman. The Bloodline member shared the tweet on Instagram Stories, which The Queen further reshared with a three-word message directed at the veteran:

"Legendary, Inspirational, Untoucahble," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Flair's Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram Story

WWE Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about Charlotte Flair's return from injury

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion sustained multiple injuries during a match against Asuka in December last year. The Queen fell from the top rope while trying to execute a move and unfortunately tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Flair had to undergo surgery and had been sidelined since.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, praised the Women's Grandslam Champion. The Nature Boy referred to her as the best worker in the business. He further shared his thought's on Charlotte's return from injury, claiming that The Queen's return would be the greatest storyline of all time.

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," he said.

Charlotte Flair missed The Showcase of The Immortals this year due to injury. It remains to be seen how long she will take to get back inside the squared circle.

