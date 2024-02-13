Charlotte Flair sends two-word message after Andrade appears on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacted after Andrade made an appearance on Monday Night RAW tonight.

Andrade first started his WWE career in NXT, where he quickly rose through the ranks and became the NXT Champion. His performances in NXT earned him a main roster call where he continued to perform well by winning the United States Championship. However, as his career began to dwindle, Andrade left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW.

After spending a couple of years in AEW, Andrade returned to WWE during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. Tonight on RAW, the 34-year-old appeared in a promo where he talked about his start in the business. He also mentioned his first run in the company and said he left to discover who he was. He said that his direction is now clear.

Following the segment, Charlotte Flair took to social media to send a two-word message to her husband.

"mi Rey," wrote Charlotte.

Check out her tweet below:

Based on Andrade's message, it looks like the former NXT Champion is more determined this time around. Only time will tell what his direction will be after his return.

