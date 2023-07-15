Charlotte Flair sends a two-word message to her potential SummerSlam opponents after WWE SmackDown

Multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair sent a message to her rumored SummerSlam rivals Bianca Belair and Asuka following the latest episode of SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, The Queen sat among the audience to watch the main event for the WWE Women's Championship between The EST and The Empress of Tomorrow.

Even Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Bayley stood in the crowd as the former wanted to be prepared for another Money in the Bank cash-in opportunity.

In the closing moments of the championship bout, Bianca Belair hit her finisher on the champion on the announcers' desk. The Role Model provoked SKY to cash in her MITB contract as Asuka was down.

This led to Charlotte Flair getting involved in the match and accidentally spearing Belair, costing her the WWE Women's Championship by Disqualification. Following SmackDown, the 14-time women's champion took to Twitter to share that she is still the "alpha" superstar in the company.

"still ALPHA," Flair wrote.

Check out The Queen's tweet below:

As of now, Flair is reportedly set to face Belair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match for the title at SummerSlam 2023. She also has to keep her eye out for IYO SKY, who will be lurking to cash in her contract.

