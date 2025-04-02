Charlotte Flair shares bold reaction to recent online negativity 

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared a bold reaction to recent online negativity today on social media. The veteran will be competing for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Flair missed over a year of action due to a devastating injury in December 2023. She returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious to earn a title bout at The Show of Shows. There has been some online criticism of Flair's return and rivalry with Tiffany Stratton, but The Queen sent a confident message today on her Instagram story.

"I have no prime. I will forever evolve into a better version of myself," she wrote.

Flair sent an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

Tiffany Stratton will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this month. The Buff Barbie captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year on SmackDown.

Former WWE writer praises Charlotte Flair

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Charlotte Flair and took a shot at Kevin Owens as well.

Flair defeated Michin in a singles match on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo complimented the former champion on her attire and noted that she looked like a star. The veteran then took a shot at Kevin Owens for his appearance.

"Who was the one person who stood out today above all? Charlotte Flair! Why? Because she spends the money, she invest in that. Did you see that freakin robe? You don’t have to know who Flair is. When she comes out, ‘Oh my god, who is this? This is a star!’ She’s making an investment. Kevin Owens comes out? ’Who’s this slob?’ That’s the difference." [From 40:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The 38-year-old recently stated that she has never won the WWE Women's Championship and that is why she has returned to the ring. It will be interesting to see if Flair can capture the title from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

