Charlotte Flair shares heartfelt birthday tribute to late brother Reid

The Flair family has earned its place in pro wrestling history books as one of the industry's most prominent bloodlines. Today is a somber day for Ric Flair, his family, and the rest of the wrestling world. Charlotte just marked the day with a special birthday tribute to her late brother.

Richard Reid Fliehr tragically passed away on March 29, 2013, at the age of 25. Known to wrestling fans as Reid, the successful high school wrestler had begun to find success in the pro wrestling indies. The Nature Boy's youngest son started training with All Japan in late 2012 and returned to the United States from his first tour in Japan just 12 days before his death. He would have celebrated his 37th birthday today.

Charlotte has made it a point to keep her brother's memory alive, mentioning him at times on WWE TV and in interviews and getting a pair of tribute tattoos. The Queen took to X/Twitter today to pay tribute to Reid on the day he would have turned 37. She shared the following in-ring photo of the former NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Champion and captioned it with a rose and wing emoji.

Reid had two WCW matches when he was 12 years old. In May 2000, Vince Russo and David Flair defeated him and his father on WCW Thunder. Two weeks later, on WCW Nitro, Russo and David, the half-brother of Charlotte and Reid, defeated the father-son duo in a retirement bout.

Ric Flair pays tribute to Reid

Ric Flair and the rest of the wrestling world are celebrating what would have been the 37th birthday of his son Reid today. The Nature Boy took to X/Twitter to pay tribute to his youngest son and share a video from WCW Nitro.

"Happy Birthday Reid! I Love You & Miss You So Much Son! I Think About You Everyday, And Make No Mistake- You Would Have Been The Man! [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Reid held the NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship once with brother David. He very briefly held the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heritage Championship and was a two-time XWW United States Heavyweight Champion.

