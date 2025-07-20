Charlotte Flair shares heartfelt reaction to WWE fans chanting her name

Charlotte Flair has shared a heartfelt reaction to WWE fans chanting her name. The veteran will be competing in a title match next month at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown, and the unlikely duo challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez emerged victorious to retain the title at the PLE earlier this month.The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner got a great reaction from WWE fans at Evolution, and they chanted her name during the title match. Charlotte Flair recently opened up about the crowd chanting for her and revealed how much it meant to her.“I was blown away, when they started chanting ‘we want Charlotte’…y’all chanted for me?! I was like don’t tear up on the apron you have to run a comeback. They made my night, they made my year. They made me feel heard and seen. It’s just been a hard year and my comeback didn’t comeback the way I thought it would. Especially, all I thought about the whole time I was gone, was returning.&quot; she said. [H/T: Wresle Ops]You can check out the interview in the video below:It was announced during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be challenging Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo reacts to Charlotte Flair's WWE storylineWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on the partnership between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the veteran shared that he had grown tired of the storyline between Flair and Bliss on SmackDown. He claimed that the storyline was confusing and wasn't sure what the point of it was.&quot;We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends, we're not friends. I got a t-shirt that says we're not friends, but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?&quot; [From 10:35 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss can win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam next month in New Jersey.