Charlotte Flair shares important PSA ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair shared an important message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.Flair shared that she was participating in Smile Train's Global "Smile Wall" campaign and asked fans to let her know what made them happy. The veteran also shared a video of a heartfelt meeting with a young fan.&quot;Hey guys, in honor of World Smile Day, let me know what makes you smile below, part of Smile Train's global campaign. Woo!&quot; she said. Charlotte Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and the duo is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Flair and Bliss captured the title by defeating The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Charlotte Flair reveals she was directionless after WWE WrestleMania lossCharlotte Flair recently spoke about the importance of her victory at WWE SummerSlam and admitted she felt directionless after coming up short at WrestleMania 41.Flair missed all of 2024 due to injury and returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at The Show of Shows.Speaking at the SummerSlam 2025 Post-Show, the 39-year-old admitted that she felt lost following WrestleMania, but her partnership with Alexa Bliss has been great so far.&quot;Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool,&quot; she wrote. Charlotte Flair as a tag team champion with Alexa Bliss has been incredible.Only time will tell which tag team challenges Flair and Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship next in the weeks ahead.