Charlotte Flair shares interesting new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based wrestling promotion due to injury. The Queen recently unveiled her new look on social media.

The former WWE Women's Champion sustained multiple injuries during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 38-year-old tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Flair underwent surgery the following month and has been absent from television since.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share the first look from her upcoming movie, You Lose You Die. The WWE Superstar is reportedly portraying the character of a sociopathic tech expert on a deadly game show in the horror movie.

WWE Hall of Famer makes huge claims about Charlotte Flair's return from injury

The unfortunate injury has put Charlotte Flair out of action for several months. She had to skip major premium live events, including Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Amid her absence from in-ring action, Ric Flair made a bold claim about the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion's return from injury.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, the WWE Hall of Famer praised his daughter and referred to her as the best worker in the business. The Nature Boy further claimed that Charlotte Flair's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time:

She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's ass. She just gets better every day. She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," he said. [H/T : Fightful]

The Queen is one of the most decorated female superstars in the world of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen when she will get medically cleared to make the much-anticipated return from injury.

Who do you think Charlotte Flair will feud with upon her return? Sound off!

