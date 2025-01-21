Charlotte Flair shares positive health update ahead of imminent WWE return

Charlotte Flair shared a positive health update ahead of her imminent WWE return. The promotion recently aired a vignette on SmackDown promoting the veteran's return to the ring.

Flair has been on the shelf since the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus in a singles bout against Damage CTRL's Asuka and still has not returned to the ring.

The former champion took to her Instagram story today to share a positive health update. She shared a video of herself entering an athlete's recovery room, and you can check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

Flair shared a positive update on Instagram ahead of her return to action.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown earlier this month. The Buff Barbie also recently suggested that she battle Flair at WrestleMania 41.

WWE analyst suggests Charlotte Flair should face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania

Sam Roberts recently suggested that Charlotte Flair would challenge Tiffany Stratton for the title at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the media personality shot down the possibility of Flair being the mystery star who attacked Jade Cargill and claimed that she should return to go after Stratton. Roberts added that he would like to see the dream match take place at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas.

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Charlotte Flair might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that." [From 1:00:42 to 1:01:10]

You can check out the video below:

Flair is one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her return to the ring.

