Charlotte Flair shares positive update 10 weeks post-surgery

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since December and the WWE Universe continues to buzz for her return. The multi-time champion has just checked in with positive updates on her road to recovery.

The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the loss to Asuka on December 8 during the WWE Tribute to The Troops taping at WWE SmackDown. She successfully underwent surgery in early January, and it was reported that she will be on the injured list for around 9 months, meaning she will miss WrestleMania XL and other big events. Flair immediately began her recovery and has made sure to keep her fans updated via her social media platforms since then.

The final WWE Divas Champion took to her Instagram Stories today to share a post-surgery update after passing the 10-week mark. She included a clip that shows how she's lifting weights in preparation for her WWE ring return.

"10 weeks," Flair wrote with the clip.

Flair then posted another clip to her Instagram Stories, this time showing her pull-up routine. She captioned the clip with a quote from John Cena.

"Hustle. Loyalty. Respect," Flair wrote.

Flair made headlines shortly after her injury for another major reason. It was revealed that WWE signed the second generation wrestler to a historic new contract that will keep her locked in for several years.

Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown?

Charlotte Flair has not been seen on TV since late December, but there is now speculation on an upcoming appearance.

The March 29, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown is set to air from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This will be the final SmackDown before the go-home episode that airs the night before Night One of WrestleMania 40.

While the company has not announced Flair for any upcoming appearances, it's interesting to note that the Mohegan Sun Arena has The Queen advertised for the upcoming SmackDown episode.

The advertisement appears to be recent as it also features Carlito, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, and Austin Theory.

