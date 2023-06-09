Charlotte Flair shares a WWE backstage photo of herself and real-life partner Andrade El Idolo

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took to social media to share a backstage photo featuring herself and her real-life partner, Andrade El Idolo, from their WWE days.

Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and began his career under the NXT brand. In 2017, he won the NXT Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre. During his reign, he defended the title against Johnny Gargano before losing to Aleister Black.

After moving up to the main roster, the Mexican star won the United States Championship in 2019. At the same time, Flair became the new NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen shared a backstage photo where she is seen holding the NXT Women's title while Andrade is seen holding the US Championship.

"#tbt my #champion @andradealmas," wrote Flair in her Instagram post.

Rhea Ripley opened up about her and Charlotte Flair not featuring in the main event of WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair featured in the co-main event at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The first night was headlined by Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens against The Usos. Speaking in a recent interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley opened up about her and Flair not featuring in the main event. She said:

"Charlotte and I think we were more competitive towards — I wanna say the tag main event," she told Mark Andrews. "Just because normally it's the two Rumble winners that get the main event."

Ripley continued:

"I understand why we didn't, because we didn't really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin," Rhea Ripley continued. "So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you're like, 'Well, I'm gonna prove a point and be like, follow that.'"

Charlotte Flair is currently taking time off from WWE. Her last match was, in fact, at WrestleMania 39.

