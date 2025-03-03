Charlotte Flair shows off impressive body transformation ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared a social media update to show off her impressive physique ahead of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand's show will emanate live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, later tonight.

Ad

The Queen returned from injury last month and entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 27. Flair eliminated four women on her way to becoming the first star to win the 30-woman bout twice. The veteran confronted Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Giulia before announcing The Buff Barbie as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Charlotte Flair recently shared a mirror selfie on X (FKA Twitter), showcasing her impressive body transformation. The 38-year-old appears to be more shredded than before.

Ad

Trending

"Ps, I hope you feel beautiful today🫶🏻," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer sings praises of Charlotte Flair

The Queen is one of the most decorated female stars in professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair lauded the SmackDown star in a recent interview.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, the 16-time world champion claimed that Charlotte has continued to improve with time. He lauded the latter for understanding her on-screen character and impressive mic work. The 76-year-old also pointed out how confident his daughter was.

Ad

"I told her, 'You're not going to have a friend left.' Because she just keeps getting better. She's never ever just satisfied with her performance. She'll pick it apart, and I'll tell you what else she's got. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there, and when she starts talking, man, you listen. It's so natural!" he said. [From: 3:22 to 4:05]

Ad

You can check out Ric Flair's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair missed WrestleMania XL due to injury. She would look to make up for her absence last year by defeating Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at this year's edition of The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.