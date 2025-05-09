Charlotte Flair shows off impressive physique ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair shared an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Ad

Flair returned from a lengthy hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and emerged victorious to earn a WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. The veteran came up short against The Buff Barbie at The Show of Shows last month.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair took to her Instagram story to show off her physique. She also added a motivational message, and you can check it out in the image below.

Ad

Trending

"It will hurt. It will take time. It will require willpower. But, I promise you, when you reach your goal, it's worth it," she wrote.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Flair sent a message ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram story]

Tiffany Stratton captured the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year. Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 and missed over a year of action before her return.

Ad

Vince Russo criticizes Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is not happy with how the company booked Charlotte Flair's return to television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised Flair for everything she went through to get back in the ring but suggested that her return has been a miss so far.

"This whole handling of Charlotte is such a swing and a miss. During her whole rehab, she’s putting up posts on Instagram of her being King Kong. The stuff she was doing, you could see the pain in her face, the pushing the weight and putting the leg brace on and running. I felt them and thought that girl was a beast. I give her all the credit in the world. You could tell how hard she wanted to come back."

Ad

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Flair following her loss at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More