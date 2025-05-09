Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 9, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the final episode before the Backlash Premium Live Event this weekend. Several exciting matches and appearances are set for the upcoming Friday show.

The May 9, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. It has a capacity of up to 11,500 and is the home of the NCAA's Wright State Raiders' Men's and Women's Basketball teams.

Several weekly shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, ECW, and more took place in tonight's arena. It was also the location of the inaugural King of the Ring premium live event in 1993. The last time WWE held a show at the Nutter Center was for the July 18, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Dayton, Ohio

Venue: Nutter Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, though only a few are available on the site. A single ticket costs $63.07 to $714, while two tickets range from $59.50 to $381.99.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, two matches are scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, along with an appearance from a current World Champion.

One of the matches set for Backlash this weekend is John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Tonight on the blue brand, The Last Real Champion is set to return ahead of the title match, with a high possibility that The Viper will be joining him as well.

Jacob Fatu has crossed paths with several superstars since winning the United States Championship against LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Before The Samoan Werewolf will defend the US title for the first time this weekend in a Fatal Four-Way match against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest, he will be in action tonight as he teams up with Solo Sikoa against Knight and Priest.

Finally, tonight's WWE SmackDown will also determine Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the Women's Championship. The champion has been targeted by several superstars, like Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill, since retaining the gold at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair. On the upcoming episode, Jax and Cargill will battle in a singles match to determine the number one contender.

