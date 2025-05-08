WWE star to be fired, Solo Sikoa replaced, Randy Orton out of Backlash due to injury? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show of the blue brand ahead of Backlash 2025. One of the biggest things for the night is an appearance by John Cena, who will meet Randy Orton for the last time before their Undisputed WWE title showdown.

Besides this, Jade Cargill and Nia Jax are also set to battle in a No. 1 contender match for the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Tiffany Stratton. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Nick Aldis might ban Naomi from a major match

Naomi is also part of the blue brand and has been involved in a rivalry with Jade Cargill in the past few months. As The Storm is set to clash with Nia Jax in an important showdown, The Glow might try to disrupt the match and cost Cargill.

With this in mind, Nick Aldis may take precautionary measures by banning the real-life Bloodline member from the Jax vs. Jade match. This would allow Aldis to have a clean ending and would prevent Naomi's interference.

#4. Drew McIntyre might replace Solo Sikoa in the tag team match

The new Bloodline is also set for a massive tag team bout, where Solo Sikoa and United States Champion Jacob Fatu will face LA Knight and Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre is also part of this mix due to his intention to become the US Champion and his rivalry with The Archer of Infamy.

This raises the chances that fans might see a last-minute change in the tag team match when Drew McIntyre replaces Solo and aligns with Fatu. This could be done to escalate the buzz for the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match where The Samoan Werewolf will defend his title against McIntyre, Knight, and Priest at Backlash on May 10.

#3. Uncle Howdy might attack Aleister Black

The Wyatt Sicks faction is absent from SmackDown and has yet to make their debut on the blue brand. Meanwhile, the latest reports indicate that the Uncle Howdy faction might soon arrive on the Friday Night Show, or when the time is right.

In the forthcoming edition of SmackDown, the WWE Universe may witness a shock when Howdy may finally arrive and knock out Aleister Black. The former AEW star recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion and even defeated The Miz in a WWE in-ring comeback.

To set up a feud between Uncle Howdy and Black, Triple H may opt this way and let Howdy to attack the former NXT Champion on SmackDown before Backlash.

#2. Chelsea Green may fire Piper Niven

Chelsea Green is no longer the Women's United States Champion. Despite having Piper Niven by her side, she is struggling to regain her momentum on the blue brand.

With things not looking good between them, the former Women's US Champion may consider firing Piper Niven. This angle could further set up a feud between these two stars on WWE SmackDown.

#1. John Cena might injure Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown before Backlash 2025

John Cena and Randy Orton will lock horns at Backlash PLE for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, as The Franchise Player is currently a villainous star, he might try to use cheap tactics in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

One possibility is for Cena to attack the Legend Killer and injure him before their title bout. This could be done when The Cenation Leader blindsides Orton with a backstage attack or do a vicious assault during a face-to-face confrontation.

If Cena actually injures The Viper before the Premium Live event, it could bring a major twist to their title showdown.

