Charlotte Flair shows off new physique; sends message to fans

Charlotte Flair showed off her impressive new physique on social media following this week's edition of WWE RAW. Flair missed over a year of action due to a major injury before her return at Royal Rumble 2025.

The veteran returned to the ring during the Women's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious. Flair earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41 due to the victory but has not picked her opponent yet. She took to social media today to show off her physique and also sent an interesting message to fans, as seen in her post below.

"Ps I hope you feel beautiful today 🫶🏻," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Flair was married to WWE Superstar Andrade, but the couple has unfortunately gotten divorced. Flair had a confrontation with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last week on RAW and also had a promo with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton this past Friday night on SmackDown. Rhea Ripley defeated the 38-year-old at WrestleMania 39 and recently claimed that she would beat her again if they had another match.

WWE legend claims Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers in the world

Kurt Angle recently praised Charlotte Flair and claimed that she was one of the top wrestlers on the planet.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer spoke highly of Flair and complimented her consistency in the ring. Angle added that the former champion was one of the three best wrestlers in the profession.

"Charlotte Flair. She's the most consistent female wrestler. I'd actually consider her the top three best wrestlers in the world right now, male or female." (5:04-5:15)

You can check out the interview with Kurt Angle in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton has also stated that she would love to face Flair at WrestleMania 41. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax during the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell who the Women's Royal Rumble winner selects as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback