Charlotte Flair shows off stunning body transformation over the last four years

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the company's women's division for several years, which is a monumental task. The 14-time women's champion showed off the hard work and discipline it takes to achieve so in a body transformation post on Instagram.

Charlotte is widely regarded as one of the best female stars of all time. She is a 14-time women's champion and was part of the historic WrestleMania main event that also included Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. She is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and recently returned from hiatus to challenge Asuka for the newly minted WWE Women's Championship.

During a recent post on Instagram, The Queen highlighted her fitness journey over the last four years by sharing pics of 2019 and the current date. She also had a motivational message for others.

WWE legend believes Charlotte Flair is the best wrestler in the world

While Charlotte Flair's booking in WWE has been questioned by many, no one has ever doubted her in-ring talent. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has put on numerous classic matches inside the squared circle. It includes the most recent one against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

The Queen was labeled as the best wrestler in the world by Kurt Angle, who also believes that she's the best female star of all time:

"She’s (Moné’s) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do," said Angle.

Charlotte was immediately inserted into the title picture after making her return on SmackDown last week. This has been a reoccurring theme over the last few months, which has not sat well with many.

She will be facing Asuka at WWE's go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank. This has left Bianca Belair infuriated as the former RAW Women's Champion was in line to get a rematch against the Japanese star.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's booking in WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

