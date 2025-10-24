Charlotte Flair shows off stunning new look ahead of SmackDown

Charlotte Flair showed off a stunning new look ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The company is on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend, and tonight's show will air live from Tempe, Arizona.

Ad

Flair is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Alexa Bliss. The duo captured the titles from The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam earlier this year. The Queen took to her Instagram story to show off a new look ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, and you can check it out in the image below.

Flair showed off a new look today on social media. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair on Instagram]

The 39-year-old and Alexa Bliss successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Sol Ruca and Zaria last week on SmackDown. Sol Ruca reportedly suffered an injury during the match last week on the blue brand.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Jelly Roll reveals advice he received from WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Popular musician Jelly Roll recently shared the advice Charlotte Flair gave him while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025 in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Speaking on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet, he shared a piece of advice that he got from Flair.

Ad

“Charlotte Flair told me this. It was so cool when she came back from her injury. You got to remember, I’m at the PC suffering, so everybody’s having to watch me just limp around. I’m clearly not able to hide the fact that I’m hurt. Charlotte gave me the best advice. She walked over. She said, ‘Baby, I’m gonna tell you something. When I came back from my injury, it bruised my back. I’ve wrestled my whole life, you’re fine.’ And I was like, Thank you.” said Roll.

Ad

WWE @WWE Jelly Roll just CHOKESLAMMED Logan Paul at SummerSlam!

Flair did not compete in a match in 2024 due to injury. She returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell how long Bliss and Flair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championships moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences