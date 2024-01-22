Charlotte Flair spotted with husband amid injury hiatus

Charlotte Flair posted a new photo along with her husband Andrade El Idolo during her current injury hiatus.

Charlotte Flair has made a big splash for herself ever since her WWE debut. She quickly became one of the top women on the roster and won multiple women's championships in the process.

Currently, Flair is ever so close to breaking her father's record of world title reigns. The Queen currently has won the women's title 14 times (not including her two NXT Women's Championship wins). However, her dream of breaking her father's record will have to be put on hold for the time being.

During her match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown, Flair suffered a serious injury to her knee which required her to be out of action for several months, thereby derailing her hopes of breaking Ric Flair's record in the immediate future.

In the midst of her current injury hiatus, Flair took to social media to post a new photo of herself with her husband, and former AEW star, Andrade El Idolo. The couple looked good together as they posed for the camera.

Check out the pic here:

Charlotte Flair with her husband

Charlotte Flair shares new workout update after surgery

Charlotte's injury required surgery which she underwent on January 5. Just a couple of days removed from her injury, and Flair was already back in the gym looking to get better.

The Queen shared a workout update on social media where she shared a video of her using the leg press machine to lift 35 lbs.

Check out photos from the video here:

A Screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram stories

At this rate, it looks like the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be back in the ring in no time.

Do you want see Charlotte back in the ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

