Top WWE star spotted with Ric Flair at AAA TripleMania XXIX

Last night at AAA TripleMania XXIX, Andrade El Idolo was accompanied by Ric Flair, but we now know that WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was there as well.

Charlotte Flair was advertised for last night's WWE Supershow in Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not appear. This led to fans speculating that she might be in Mexico City with her soon-to-be husband Andrade and her father Ric Flair, who was recently granted his release from WWE.

Konnan confirmed the speculation today on Twitter, revealing a photo of him alongside Charlotte and Ric Flair from this weekend, confirming that she was at the event but obviously couldn't appear due to her WWE contract status.

Thank you for tonight ⁦@WWERicFlair⁩ pic.twitter.com/XeAo9MBxz0 — Konnan (@Konnan5150) August 15, 2021

Is Ric Flair heading to All Elite Wrestling?

Last week, Dave Meltzer reported that the expectation is that Ric Flair will sign with AEW when his 90-day non-compete ends with WWE on November 1. This means AEW could have Flair debut at Full Gear in St. Louis if they chose to do so.

After seeing the pairing at TripleMania last night, it will be interesting to see if AEW owner Tony Khan chooses to pair Ric Flair with Andrade El Idolo later this year. Idolo is currently aligned with Chavo Guerrero on AEW programming.

With the potential of both Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair being part of All Elite Wrestling by the end of the year, fans are already speculating whether Charlotte Flair will end up jumping ship when her current WWE deal expires.

While there is no exact time frame to know when Charlotte Flair's WWE contract will expire, it doesn't seem to stop fans from speculating about the possibilities.

