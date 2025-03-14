Charlotte Flair steals dual WWE Champion's iconic move?

Multi-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair is a month away from possibly winning her 15th main roster world title. Since her victorious return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, The Queen has looked down her nose at the women's locker room, claiming they don't have the drive or talent to make it the way her generation did.

Those comments caught the attention of SmackDown star B-Fab last week, leading to a one-on-one bout on the blue brand tonight. While making an example of the former Hit Row member, Charlotte Flair may have also taken a shot at another young WWE Superstar.

Just before she finished the match, Flair locked in a Figure-Four Necklock, rolled over on her stomach, and drove B-Fab's face into the mat. Any NXT fan would immediately catch this as an iconic maneuver of Stephanie Vaquer's, who recently became the first woman to hold the NXT Women's and North American Championships.

Though Flair has done this move before in her career, it's interesting to see her pull it out again now that it's considered a Stephanie Vaquer highlight. One has to wonder if this was a tease of a future feud between The Dark Angel and The Queen of WWE down the road.

The last time someone aside from Vaquer used the maneuver was at NXT Roadblock when Giulia locked it in on Vaquer herself. It didn't go well for The Beautiful Madness, as Vaquer would ultimately pin her and end her NXT Championship reign at 63 days.

Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair are both riding huge waves of momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend, but if Flair continues to use the Figure-Four Necklock, she may soon find herself face-to-face with The Dark Angel. Depending on how her match against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton goes, it could potentially set Vaquer up for a triple-title reign.

