Charlotte Flair is "the best worker in the business", says Former WWE Champion

Having recently made her WWE return, Charlotte Flair is back in the spotlight once again. Her work has led to her father and Hall of Famer Ric Flair singing her many praises.

After more than seven months away from the ring, The Queen made her much anticipated WWE comeback on the last SmackDown of 2022, when she challenged Ronda Rousey for an impromptu title match, resulting in her recapturing the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During a recent interview on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Ric Flair boldly stated that his daughter is the best in-ring worker today.

"I’m gonna say this as boldly as I can. I think the best worker in the business right now is my daughter. There’s a very big case for that. She’s 5’11 and weighs 150 pounds. Does that make sense? She does that corkscrew moonsault. I mean, she studies it. She has studied it where she understands that one good punch or one good kick looks better than 10, She dresses the part. She just wants to be the best." (H/T Wrestling News)

After her recent victory over Ronda Rousey, the 36-year-old star added an astonishing 14th world title to her trophy cabinet, putting her just two away from her father's record of 16.

Wrestling veteran on Charlotte Flair's return

In recent years, wrestling promotions have tended to announce a star's comeback prior to the show in order to get a rating boost. However, the Queen's return resembled an old wrestling troupe that many fans are wanting to become a constant once again.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno praised WWE for keeping Charlotte Flair's return a mystery as it surprised him and many of the fans.

"It is kind of fascinating that they kept it under wraps, that spot, because nobody reported that. Nobody saw that coming. That was very interesting to me that in this day and age, with all the dirt sheet guys and all the wrestlers that have the dirt sheet guys on speed dial, like, to spoil stuff. I was surprised that happened to complete surprise. You don't see that a lot these days." [5:00 - 5:47] (H/T Sportskeeda)

This past week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair showed that she is willing to be a fighting champion after she defended her belt in an impromptu match against Sonya Deville.

