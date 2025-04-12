Charlotte Flair threatened with WWE firing after recent incident

Charlotte Flair has been at her unhinged best in the lead-up to her WrestleMania 41 match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. However, The Queen's actions on this week's edition of SmackDown prompted Wade Barrett to say she could get fired if she didn't keep things under control.
It's no secret that Charlotte and Stratton have blurred the line between reality and fiction in recent weeks. The two have traded deeply personal barbs, which, according to several reports, have been unscripted. Things further escalated between the two on SmackDown this week, as Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton following the latter's win against Roxanne Perez.
After Charlotte threw Stratton over the commentator's table, Wade Barrett confronted her and said she could get fired for her actions.
""You're gonna get yourself fired," Barrett said. [0:30-0:31]
Vince Russo on Charlotte Flair's attack on Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo explained that WWE made a mistake by not leaning into real-life issues between Charlotte and Stratton on SmackDown. He added that their brawl on the Friday night show came across as an angle and was ineffective compared to their past interactions.
"People really want to believe that this is a shoot. There was nothing shoot about it tonight; it was 100% wrestling. I would have tried to maintain that shoot a little bit more, [but] they just turned all of that into a wrestling angle."
With another SmackDown to go before WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen how Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton give a last push to their rivalry. Moreover, their match at The Show of Shows would garner a lot of attention owing to the real-life tensions between the two performers. Though most fans seem to be on Stratton's side, The Queen has an equal chance to come out on top at 'Mania.