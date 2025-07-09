Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, and others react to WWE legend's message after huge Evolution announcement

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill, recently took to social media to react to a legend's Instagram post. It is none other than Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

On the latest edition of RAW, Nikki Bella cut a promo, talking about her return to WWE TV last month to hype up Evolution. Bella also highlighted that after she had an altercation with Liv Morgan in June, a fire ignited inside her to return to the ring. The legend then announced that she would be participating in the Battle Royal at the upcoming all-woman premium live event on July 13, 2025.

Following this major announcement, Nikki took to Instagram to send a message, promising her Bella Army that she would do everything to win the match at Evolution and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship.

"Bet your money on your Fearless leader Bella Army!! I’ll do whatever it takes to win that Battle Royal at Evolution!! Let’s go make it a Bellalution 2!! 💋✨❤️‍🔥👯‍♀️ Bella Army start packing those bags!! We are taking over Atlanta on Sunday!!! I need you!! 🖤✨❤️PS @kingtroi making your girl look 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Nikki Bella's post, including Trish Stratus, Kairi Sane, Raquel Rodriguez, Mandy Rose, Chelsea Green, Lola Vice, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessica McKay, Fallon Henley, Torrie Wilson, Tyson Kidd, Kiana James and more.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Cathy Kelley, Brie Bella, Nia Jax, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Nikki Bella's Instagram]

Nikki Bella wants to continue wrestling after WWE Evolution

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Nikki Bella said that she was extremely excited for the Battle Royal at Evolution. The legend added that she was looking to win the competition as she wanted to continue wrestling "for a while" after the all-woman premium live event.

"I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think this is the perfect way to start a great comeback — a comeback that isn’t here for just a month or two, it’s here for a while," she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution on July 13, 2025.

