Charlotte Flair to defend the Raw Women's Championship next week on Raw

Charlotte Flair will be in action on Raw next week defending the Raw Women's Championship against the Unstoppable Force, Nia Jax.

Nia Jax and Charlotte renewed their rivalry this past week on Raw as Nia pinned Charlotte clean in what turned out to be a shocking match. The Queen was visibly rattled after a vicious powerbomb by Nia Jax. Nia then pinned Flair for the win.

WWE has announced two high-profile matches for the September 6th episode of Monday Night Raw emanating from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax will be in a rematch of last week's encounter. Only this time, the stakes will be much higher as the Raw Women's Championship will be on the line.

WWE also announced a tag team turmoil match to determine the next contenders for the Raw Tag Team Champions, Riddle and Orton. The match will feature top tag teams from red brands such as The New Day, Viking Raiders, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lucha House Party, Mace and T-Bar, Jinder Mahal and Veer with Shanky, and the team of AJ Styles and Omos.

Sparks flew when Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax faced each other last time

The internet has been buzzing this past week after the singles matchup between Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair. Chaos descended during the match as the two women seemingly went off script and legitimately threw down in the ring.

Reports suggested that there was a breakdown in communication between the two stars which led to a few 'ugly moments' in the ring.

The two stars soon got back in the groove and continued with the match with Nia Jax pinning the Raw Women's Champion clean.

